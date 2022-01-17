platform-for-fourth-dose-for-special-cases-going-live-thurs

The platform for immunocompromised people to book the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine will go live on Thursday, health officials announced on Monday.

Marios Themistokleous, General Secretary for Primary Care at the Health Ministry, said the immunocompromised should take the fourth dose three months after their last shot.

The decision concerns patients with hematological and oncological illnesses who under treatment, people receiving immunosuppressive drugs, transplant recipients and patients with rheumatic diseases or renal failure.

He also said that a special platform has been set up to allow the inhabitants of 26 Irelands with a population each of around 1,000 inhabitants make vaccination appointments on specific dates. [AMNA]