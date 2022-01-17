Zakynthos: teenager injured after accidental shooting by friend

A 17-year-old boy as hospitalized on Zakynthos on Thursday after his friend accidentally shot him in the groin with a shotgun.

According to police, the teenager was having breakfast at his friend’s home when his friend decided to show him his father’s shotgun, which was kept in a closet in the room.

The young man took out the gun, not knowing it was loaded. As he was showing it to his classmate, the weapon discharged, injuring the other teenager in the groin.

The injured boy was given first aid in hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

The owner of the weapon and his 17-year-old son were arrested by the police and a case is being prepared against them for improper storage of weapons. [AMNA]