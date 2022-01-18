changes-to-foreign-degree-recognition

Students went back to class at the Athens School of Philosophy on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The Education Ministry is seeking to put an end to the delays and the bureaucracy involved in the recognition of foreign university degrees by the Greek state with the introduction of a new legal framework.

According to this new framework, the academic recognition of degrees will be done automatically based on a list of recognized foreign universities, while a new procedure is also envisaged regarding the recognition of professional qualifications.

More specifically, Kathimerini understands that authorities tasked with introducing the new framework will compile a national list of recognized foreign universities.

Practically, this means that the degrees of Greek or foreign students from universities included in this list will not be evaluated by the National Academic Recognition and Information Center (DOATAP) – the official state body that recognizes degrees – if they seek to continue their studies in a postgraduate or doctoral program at a Greek university.

DOATAP will only evaluate the academic profile of the applicant.

As part of the changes stipulated in the new legal framework, the Independent Department for the Implementation of European Legislation (ATEEN), which currently operates at the Ministry of Education and is responsible for the recognition of professional qualifications of foreign graduates, will join the new DOATAP.

This aims to ensure that in the cases foreign graduates want to pursue a professional activity in Greece, they will be able to submit individual applications to the directorate of ATEEN under its new setup within DOATAP.

The Education Ministry believes this will also provide for a more efficient time frame as European directives will be implemented in the context of the common European market.

However, the changes the Education Ministry is seeking to implement are expected to elicit opposition and reactions from various circles as it will make the recognition of the professional qualifications of graduates of Greek private colleges that operate in Greece as branches of European universities much easier.

Furthermore, reactions are also expected because the three-year study programs of the universities that will be included in the list of universities will also be recognized.