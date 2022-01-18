NEWS

Scientists warn against pandemic complacency 

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

As another 101 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded on Monday, Greek health authorities and scientists warned against complacency regarding the pandemic and the Omicron variant.

“We must not be deceived into thinking that spring is coming and that the Omicron variant is mild so we stop doing what we have to do,” said the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou.

“The coronavirus is next to us, in our house, in our yard and the brake on its spread must be constant,” she added, stressing that insufficient immunity due to improper vaccination will lead to a prolonged presence of the virus, increasing the chance of mutations. “All the experts agree on the impossibility of forecasts and point out the need to observe the measures and to continue the vaccinations,” she said. 

Health authorities on Monday confirmed 18,834 new cases out of a total of 126,257 tests (positivity rate 14.9%) while 672 patients were intubated.

