Free Covid-19 self-tests for schoolchildren available from pharmacies Wednesday

School students of all ages and grades can obtain five Covid-19 self-testing kits free of charge from pharmacies nationwide between Wednesday and Saturday.

According to government rules, all students, regardless of their vaccination status, are obliged to conduct a self-test twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays), up to 24 hours before class.

Pupils must register the result on the edupass.gov.gr website and show proof of a negative test result at school.

