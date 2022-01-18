NEWS

North Macedonia and Bulgaria agree to work on issues blocking EU talks

north-macedonia-and-bulgaria-agree-to-work-on-issues-blocking-eu-talks
Workers add a new decorative poster saying “EU with you” on the windows of the offices of the European Union in Skopje, Sept 24, 2021. [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo]

The new premiers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia agreed on Tuesday to try to overcome problems that prompted Sofia to block the start of accession talks between the European Union and Skopje.

Dimitar Kovacevski, who was sworn in as North Macedonia’s prime minister on Monday, said he and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had agreed at talks in Skopje to try to improve relations between their countries.

Petkov, who took office last month, said he was “a big optimist” about the chances of them achieving results.

Bulgaria refused in 2020 to approve the EU’s membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia because of disputes over history and language, but faces pressure from its Western allies in the EU to be more flexible.

“I start my first working day as the prime minister with one of the most important issues for North Macedonia, and that is learning about conditions for our speedy progress towards European integration,” Kovacevski said after Tuesday’s talks.

“With colleague Petkov, we agreed to use this new energy and … improve the relations between the two countries.”

Bulgaria’s consultative national security council, which includes all leading political parties and other senior officials, has agreed the government should seek a breakthrough but not at the expense of national interests or the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

Petkov said new neighbourly relations would be measured on “real, achieved results” based on what is achieved weekly by working groups covering the economy, infrastructure, culture, EU integration and history.

“Today I am a big optimist for our joint action and I believe that the results you will all see will be coming every week, and I hope that what each of the countries hopes to happen in the end, we will have as a result very soon,” he said.

Supporters of EU membership for North Macedonia say accession would help boost living standards and offset growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Western Balkans.

The EU is by far the biggest foreign investor and trade partner of the six countries that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s. [Reuters]

 

 

Bulgaria North Macedonia
READ MORE
People mourn by the coffins during the burial ceremony for the victims of last week’s deadly bus crash in Bulgaria, in the village of Morane, near Skopje, North Macedonia, Dec. 3, 2021 [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski].
NEWS

North Macedonia says goodbye to 45 killed in Bulgaria bus crash

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of a passenger killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria ten days ago, passing near Muslim clerics during the repatriation ceremony at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, Dec. 3, 2021 [AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski].
NEWS

Remains of bus crash victims returned to North Macedonia

human-error-likely-cause-of-deadly-bulgaria-bus-crash-investigators-say
NEWS

Human error likely cause of deadly Bulgaria bus crash, investigators say

Pupils of the elementary school Ismail Qemali hold flowers to pay their respect to six of their friends and other victims of the bus crash in Bulgaria, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Nov. November 24, 2021 [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski]
NEWS

‘The kids started crying’: North Macedonia mourns victims of Bulgaria bus crash

Protestors scuffle with police as they try to enter the parliament building during a rally organized by the political party Vazrazhdane (Revival) against the government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 12, 2022 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Anti-vax protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Kiril Petkov, left, co-leader of the We Continue the Change party, receives a mandate to form a new government from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Sofia, Dec. 11, 2021. [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, file]
NEWS

Bulgarian leaders self-isolate after speaker tests positive for Covid-19