Kaili elected a European Parliament vice-president

Greek MEP Eva Kaili was elected one of the European Parliament’s 14 vice-presidents on Tuesday.

Kaili, who was elected for the Movement for Change (KINAL) and sits with the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats group, received 454 votes, coming fifth out of nine candidates, was thus elected to the position in the first round.

Nikos Androulakis, leader of KINAL/PASOK, tweeted his congratulations to Kaili, saying it was the first time since 2014 that an elected member from their party held the position.

A third ballot will be held to fill the last two vice-presidencies.

Dimitris Papadimoulis, a SYRIZA MEP who sits with the Left group, is one of five candidates for the last two positions.

