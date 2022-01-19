NEWS

Thessaloniki municipality attacked with firebombs

thessaloniki-municipality-attacked-with-firebombs
[Voria.gr]

Six homemade firebombs were lobbed at a town hall in the northern port city of Thessaloniki in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging a car but causing no injuries.

The attack on the municipal authority of Thermaikos, south of Thessaloniki, was carried out shortly before 3 a.m. by unidentified assailants.

The Molotov cocktails destroyed a municipal vehicle that was parked in front of town hall and caused some damage to the building’s facade.

There were no indications of what may have prompted the attack, though an investigation is under way.

Crime
