new-cyprus-fm-meets-with-greek-counterpart

The newly appointed Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, met with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Turkey continues its provocative actions, violating the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both Greece and Cyprus,” stated Dendias in the shared press conference after the meeting, and made it clear that Greece will continue to bring up Turkey’s conduct with its European partners and the international community. However, the minister stressed Greece’s desire for honest and open dialogue with its neighbor, based on international law.

Dendias also assured Kasoulides of Greece’s support for the reunification of the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, calling it a “fair and sustainable solution.”

“Our cooperation with other states in the region, starting with Egypt and Israel, has expanded and now extends to a very wide geographic spectrum,” stated Dendias on the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that the 3+1 framework (Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United States) is a milestone of multilateralism.

“These extremely cutting-edge aircraft will materially contribute to the protection and defense of Hellenism. At the same time, the signal the strong bonds, and strategic relations, between Greece and France,” said Dendias on the six newly arrived Rafale fighter jets.

“The goal of the Republic of Cyprus has been and still remains the sustainable solution of a bizonal and bicommunal federation, as set out by the decisions of the UN Security Council,” stated Kasoulides, and said that Greece is a constant partner in Cyprus’ efforts.

“Cyprus and Greece maintain an automated coordination and consultation framework both on national issues as well as topics that are on the European and regional agenda,” he said.

The Cypriot minister called Athens and Nicosia pillars of regional stability and security and revealed the two men discussed ways to reinforce trilateral and multilateral regional co-operative frameworks. [With information from AMNA]