Florina schools and university to remain closed until Friday

The Florina municipal authorities decided on Wednesday to keep the city’s schools and the University of West Macedonia closed until Friday to allow for a complete structural evaluation of the buildings following an earthquake on January 9.

The evaluations are currently underway to establish whether the buildings can safely house the students. So far, most buildings did not suffer extensive damage and there is little concern about their structural integrity. However, Florina Mayor Vasilis Giannakis decided to wait and ensure that there is a comprehensive report available before they are opened to students and staff.

Florina registered a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on January 9 with an epicenter just 2 kilometers from the city, at a depth of 14 kilometers.

