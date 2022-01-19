alert-in-thessaloniki-over-missing-young-woman

Authorities have announced on Wednesday that 22-year-old woman has gone missing in Thessaloniki. According to the official announcement, the woman went missing in the Eleftheriou Kordeliou neighborhood of the northern city on Monday. Her family have made her details public believing that there is a risk to her life.

The woman has long brown hair and blue eyes. On the day she went missing she was wearing a black coat, a black pair of jeans, a gray t-shirt, and white sneakers.

If anyone has information on the missing person, they can contact the Hellenic Police, the National Helpline for Missing Adults (1017), or the “Smile of the Child” organization.