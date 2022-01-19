NEWS

Alert in Thessaloniki over missing young woman

alert-in-thessaloniki-over-missing-young-woman

Authorities have announced on Wednesday that 22-year-old woman has gone missing in Thessaloniki. According to the official announcement, the woman went missing in the Eleftheriou Kordeliou neighborhood of the northern city on Monday. Her family have made her details public believing that there is a risk to her life.

The woman has long brown hair and blue eyes. On the day she went missing she was wearing a black coat, a black pair of jeans, a gray t-shirt, and white sneakers.

If anyone has information on the missing person, they can contact the Hellenic Police, the National Helpline for Missing Adults (1017), or the “Smile of the Child” organization.

READ MORE
[AP Photo]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 20,107 new cases, 88 deaths, 683 intubations

[InTime News- Archive Photo]
NEWS

Florina schools and university to remain closed until Friday

university-tensions-simmer-as-more-threats-directed-at-rectors
NEWS

University tensions simmer as more threats directed at rectors

[InTime News]
NEWS

New Cyprus FM meets with Greek counterpart

artist-chrestos-sarakatsianos-dies-after-long-illness
NEWS

Artist Chrestos Sarakatsianos dies after long illness

[AP]
NEWS

Pfizer boss Albert Bourla wins Genesis Prize for vaccine development