Company fined €50,000 for corona party

A catering and entertainment company is facing a €50,000 fine for organizing a so-called corona party in Athens on January 15 which was attended by hundreds of high-paying guests.

Police launched an investigation into the event after photos and videos from the party began circulating on the internet. Their findings establishing that the party took place in the basement of a building below a well-known night club in the central Metz district.

The venue had been hired for the occasion.

A case file has been prepared against a 34-year-old ethnic Greek from Georgia, who has not come forward to testify. His company, meanwhile, has been handed a €50,000 fine.

According to reports, more than 200 revelers attended the party, paying between €600 and €1,000 for sofas accommodating from six to 10 people. Drinks were extra, at €50 per person. [AMNA]