stray-dogs-spread-fear-on-patra-university-campus

Patra University in Western Greece is urging action from municipal authorities regarding a large number of stray dogs living on its 250-hectare campus that have been attacking students and members of the administration.

The stray population began to grow in 2015 when regional authorities in Western Greece closed an on-campus shelter for strays because it did not meet any of the standard prerequisites, but without provision for a successor structure.

“We have daily attacks and we are afraid of serious injuries,” said rector Christos Bouras, who bemoaned the lack of response from Mayor Kostas Peletidis.

A report was sent to the Education Ministry in November, while the local prosecutor’s office was also informed. Bouras said the university is willing to cover the cost of sterilizing the dogs and reopen the shelter temporarily, provided the municipality will then remove the animals. He also said it will provide land for a shelter.