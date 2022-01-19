prosecutors-investigate-lawyer-for-harassing-thessaloniki-rape-victim

Prosecutors in Thessaloniki have launched another investigation in relation to the allegations by a 24-year-old woman that she was raped by three men at a New Year’s party in a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki.

In a widely shared video interview published on Monday evening, the woman claimed that when she went to the police to report the rape, a lawyer representing one of her alleged rapists out pressure on her to withdraw her complaint.

“He was trying to shift the blame on me, saying he knew things and that things weren’t the way I had said they were,” said the woman.

On foot of the claims, prosecutors will investigate whether the lawyer attempted unlawful violence against the woman and have summoned him to testify.

In a statement, the lawyer denied he had come in contact with the woman at any stage and said the allegations do not reflect his “principles and ethics.”

Meanwhile, main opposition party SYRIZA said it was suspending the lawyer from membership until the case is clarified. While he had the right to represent clients, “he cannot be involved in victim blaming,” the party said.

In a further development, investigations into the rape allegations have been extended to Cyprus, where the alleged pimping ring at the center of the case is also said to be active. [AMNA]