NEWS

Prosecutors investigate lawyer for harassing Thessaloniki rape victim

prosecutors-investigate-lawyer-for-harassing-thessaloniki-rape-victim

Prosecutors in Thessaloniki have launched another investigation in relation to the allegations by a 24-year-old woman that she was raped by three men at a New Year’s party in a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki.

In a widely shared video interview published on Monday evening, the woman claimed that when she went to the police to report the rape, a lawyer representing one of her alleged rapists out pressure on her to withdraw her complaint.

“He was trying to shift the blame on me, saying he knew things and that things weren’t the way I had said they were,” said the woman.

On foot of the claims, prosecutors will investigate whether the lawyer attempted unlawful violence against the woman and have summoned him to testify.

In a statement, the lawyer denied he had come in contact with the woman at any stage and said the allegations do not reflect his “principles and ethics.”

Meanwhile, main opposition party SYRIZA said it was suspending the lawyer from membership until the case is clarified. While he had the right to represent clients, “he cannot be involved in victim blaming,” the party said.

In a further development, investigations into the rape allegations have been extended to Cyprus, where the alleged pimping ring at the center of the case is also said to be active. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
bulgarian-president-takes-oath-of-office-for-second-term
NEWS

Bulgarian president takes oath of office for second term

[MarineTraffic]
NEWS

Probe into suspicious tanker shows oil trafficking 

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus to lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers in March

People attend a test music festival as part of a national research program assessing the risk of Covid-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain, May 2, 2021. [Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/file photo]
NEWS

Company fined €50,000 for corona party

Iraqi suspects Alaa Qasim Rahima, second left and Omar Qasim Rahima, second right, conceal thier faces after their arrest by Italian Finance Police, at the Venice barrack, northern Italy, on Wednesday. [Luca Bruno/AP]
NEWS

Police in Italy, Albania, Greece arrest 29 for bringing people to EU on leisure boats

greece-imposes-rolling-fines-to-push-covid-19-vaccinations-in-older-people
NEWS

Greece imposes rolling fines to push Covid-19 vaccinations in older people