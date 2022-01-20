NEWS

Athens school seriously damaged after sit-in

The headmaster of Athens’ 1st High School in the northern suburb of Papagou says that squatters who occupied the building in the first week after the winter break in protest at coronavirus-related regulations have caused serious damage to the facility.

The squatters allegedly burnt books while vandalizing school furniture and equipment. Meanwhile, school property has gone missing, including two interactive whiteboards and three computers.

The headmaster has pressed charges against unknown individuals.

Local Mayor Ilias Apostolopoulos said the perpetrators would have to pay for the damage. “The kids who took part in the sit-in failed to protect public property,” he said.

The school’s parent group also condemned the vandalism, saying that a small minority was violating the education rights of the majority of schoolchildren. 

Similar sit-ins have been staged at other schools.

