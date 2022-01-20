NEWS

Teachers, students to protest insufficient Covid protection measures

teachers-students-to-protest-insufficient-covid-protection-measures

Teachers, students and parents were planning a rally in central Athens on Thursday to protest the lack of sufficient protection measures against coronavirus in schools, and denounce the government policy on the the pandemic.

Protesters were expected to gather at the Propylaea head of the march.

The Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) said the metro station Panepistimio will remain closed, from 11 a.m. by order of the police, due to the rally. Trains will pass through the station without stopping.

