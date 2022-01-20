Three arrested as police smashes large steroid supply ring 

Three people believed to be members of a gang packaging and selling banned performance-enhancing drugs and other substances in Greece and abroad were arrested earlier this week, Greek Police (ELAS) said on Thursday.

The suspects are accused of membership in a criminal organization, money laundering, forgery, as well as violations of the laws on weapons and laws on amateur and professional sports.

The investigation revealed that the members of the organization were active in the storage, marketing, distribution and supply of prohibited anabolic steroids and other substances considered dangerous to public health at least since January 2017.

The gang’s activity extended to Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Cyprus, Belgium, United Kingdom, Malta, United States, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, where a large number of parcels were located. The raw materials were mainly procured from China, Bulgaria and Poland.

Among the ring’s clients, both in Greece and abroad, were 27 athletes of various sports, 10 coaches, 10 owners of gyms and sports venues, one owner of a store selling food supplements and a pharmacist.

Police said revenue from the ring’s illegal activity exceeds 600,000 euros, while the total value of the confiscated drugs topping 200,000 euros.

In police raids carried out in homes, businesses, vehicles and facilities in Attica, Thessaloniki Patra, Xanthi, Ioannina and Drama in the early morning of January 18, officers found 135,000 tablets and ampoules of anabolic steroids and other drugs valued at 124,620 euros, an air pistol and a magazine with 9 metallic bullets, an iron fist and knife, nine mobile phones and a digital storage disk, a large amount of packaging materials and a number of handwritten notes.

The suspects were led before a prosecutor on Thursday.