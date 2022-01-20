NEWS

Cavusolgu says Greece, Cyprus harboring terrorists

cavusolgu-says-greece-cyprus-harboring-terrorists

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused Greece and Cyprus of harboring terrorist groups targeting his country.

Citing reports in the Turkish media, Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Cyprus had given permission to the Syrian Kurdish PYD party to open a representative office in capital Nicosia. 

Ankara regards the PYD group as terrorists, citing their links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Cavusoglu warned Cyprus that it would pay a heavy price in the event of a PYD attack against Turkey or Turkish Cypriots.

“They should not play with fire,” he said.

Furthermore, the Turkish foreign minister accused Greece of providing shelter to members of the PKK and ​​the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), a Marxist organization.

Cavusoglu also criticized the country of supporting the FETO movement around US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which has been accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Athens has denied similar allegations in the past.

Turkey Diplomacy Terrorism
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece expresses solidarity with US on 20th anniversary of 9/11

we-do-not-forget-dendias-marks-remembrance-day-for-terrorism-victims
NEWS

‘We do not forget’ – Dendias marks Remembrance Day for Terrorism Victims

[Intime News]
NEWS

FM marks a year since extension of territorial waters in western Greece

[InTime News]
NEWS

New Cyprus FM meets with Greek counterpart

new-cypriot-fm-in-athens
NEWS

New Cypriot FM in Athens

[Turkish Defence Ministry]
NEWS

Turkish UAV overflights continue