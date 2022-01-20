israel-and-greece-dm-highlight-common-interests-and-values

Greek Defense Minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, released a joint statement with his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, pointing to the continued co-operation of the two Eastern Mediterranean countries when the two men met at the Headquarters of the Defense Ministry in Israel on Thursday.

“Israel’s commitment to security cooperation with Greece is based on common interests and values. We will continue to deepen and expand them, in any scenario, and under any developments in the region,” stated the joint release, adding that “there is great potential to expand Israel’s cooperation with its old and new friends in the fields of energy, innovation, and security.”

“We will continue to act in this spirit and strengthen the tripartite framework between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus,” it concluded.