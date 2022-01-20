Coronavirus: 18,869 new cases, 81 deaths, and 688 intubations

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities reported 18,869 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 688 intubated patients in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

All three metrics did not show significant increases or decreases from Wednesday (20,107 cases, 88 deaths, 683 intubations).

Amongst intubated patients, 558 or 81.1% are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and 130 or 18.9% are fully vaccinated.

The new cases were identified from 323,060 tests, a positivity rate of 5.84%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 7,139 new cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 1,704.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,742,363, with the total number of deaths over the same period reaching 22,366.