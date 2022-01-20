NEWS

More victims of bogus doctor give evidence

more-victims-of-bogus-doctor-give-evidence
[InTime News]

The trial of “Dr Kontos,” who stands accused of 12 counts of murder and 14 attempted murders of cancer patients, heard on Thursday from two women with multiple sclerosis who sought “treatment” from the bogus doctor after meeting him at an Orthodox monastery. 

Kontos convinced the women that he could cure them.

The women testified that they came in contact with the quack doctor in 2016 at a monastery in Pilio, where dozens of people – many holding medical tests – had gathered to be examined by him in a special room set up in the complex.

The first witness, a teacher, said an elderly woman had told her that Kontos had cured a nun of cancer and would cure her too.

Kontos gave the woman liquids to consume as treatment, which she said caused her unbearable pain. He later charged her €3,320 for these liquids, which she paid in cash.

The second witness said she paid Kontos a total of €30,000 for his bogus treatments.

The trial continues on January 25.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested on Thursday morning for beating his wife 

three-arrested-as-police-smashes-large-steroid-supply-ring
NEWS

Three arrested as police smashes large steroid supply ring 

athens-school-seriously-damaged-after-sit-in
NEWS

Athens school seriously damaged after sit-in

teenager-faces-charges-of-sexually-assaulting-an-underaged-girl
NEWS

Teenager faces charges of sexually assaulting an underaged girl

prosecutors-investigate-lawyer-for-harassing-thessaloniki-rape-victim
NEWS

Prosecutors investigate lawyer for harassing Thessaloniki rape victim

Iraqi suspects Alaa Qasim Rahima, second left and Omar Qasim Rahima, second right, conceal thier faces after their arrest by Italian Finance Police, at the Venice barrack, northern Italy, on Wednesday. [Luca Bruno/AP]
NEWS

Police in Italy, Albania, Greece arrest 29 for bringing people to EU on leisure boats