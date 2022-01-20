more-victims-of-bogus-doctor-give-evidence

The trial of “Dr Kontos,” who stands accused of 12 counts of murder and 14 attempted murders of cancer patients, heard on Thursday from two women with multiple sclerosis who sought “treatment” from the bogus doctor after meeting him at an Orthodox monastery.

Kontos convinced the women that he could cure them.

The women testified that they came in contact with the quack doctor in 2016 at a monastery in Pilio, where dozens of people – many holding medical tests – had gathered to be examined by him in a special room set up in the complex.

The first witness, a teacher, said an elderly woman had told her that Kontos had cured a nun of cancer and would cure her too.

Kontos gave the woman liquids to consume as treatment, which she said caused her unbearable pain. He later charged her €3,320 for these liquids, which she paid in cash.

The second witness said she paid Kontos a total of €30,000 for his bogus treatments.

The trial continues on January 25.