Cold weather on the way

The temperature in Greece will drop in the coming days with the arrival of a weather front dubbed Elpis from the polar regions, according to forecasts issued by the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service.

There will be a noticeable chill Saturday, starting in the northern regions of Macedonia and Thrace, which can expect snow, before moving gradually to Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and Evia, and the Aegean, where it is more likely to rain.

Temperatures will plunge again on Monday when snowfall will intensify in the central and northern Aegean, Evia, eastern Thessaly and Central Greece, and later in the eastern Peloponnese, Crete and the Dodecanese.

