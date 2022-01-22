land-register-kicks-into-high-gear-for-2023-target

National Cadastre, the company running Greece’s new land register, is taking steps to address delays and meet the target of getting the new system into full swing by 2023.

According to CEO Stefanos Kotsolis, a task force is being created, at the recommendation of the World Bank, to “resolve issues arising in the transition from the old system to the new.” It will comprise 77 people to begin with and will start work in March.

The number of land registry offices will also increase to 55 by the end of April from 47 today, while agreements with the Athens and Thessaloniki bars foresee teams of lawyers being ready to help overwhelmed offices in the two cities within the next two months. Moreover, all certificates will be issued digitally by early March.

Kotsolis said he expects a “marked improvement” in land registry offices’ performance by April.