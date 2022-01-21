NEWS

Officer arrested in new domestic violence incident 

[InTime News]

Α 31-year-old police officer was arrested on Friday in the district of Neos Kosmos, south of the center of Athens, for beating his wife.

According to case file, the couple’s neighbors heard shouting from the apartment and called the police. Officers who arrived at the scene found the main entrance locked and the suspect refusing to open the door.

They found a balcony door and entered the flat, only to found the officer hitting the victim, police said.

The suspect was led to the local police station where he filed a lawsuit against the officers for entering the apartment. 

Crime
