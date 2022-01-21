priest-arrested-for-rape-of-underage-girl

A 39-year-old priest accused of a slew of offenses, including rapping an underage girl, was on Friday given one more day to prepare his defense.

The accused, who was arrested on Thursday afternoon, will appear before an investigative magistrate on Tuesday (Jan. 25). The charges include rape, seduction of a minor and owning pornographic material which allegedly relates to photos of the girl that the accused asked her to send him.

According to the case file, the sexual abuse took place over a period of two years, starting in 2019, when the victim was 14-15 years old and lasted until May 2020. The incidents happened while she attended Sunday school in Patissia, central Athens. The girl is said to have confessed to her mother last November what had happened with the clergyman.

State-run broadcaster ERT said the suspect has been suspended from his duties following a decision by Archbishop Ieronymos, while the Church of Greece is expected to initiate procedures to refer him to an ecclesiastical court.