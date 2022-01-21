NEWS

Vandals smash entrance, throw paint on university building

An unidentified group of vandals smashed several glass panels at the entrance of the administration at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), located inside the Zografou campus in Athens, late Thursday night. 

The perpetrators also hurled cans of red paint through the broken windows.

NTUA’s administration informed the police and the academic community about the incident with a statement issued Friday morning. “The aim of the vandals is obvious, as well as the due reaction of both the administration and the community of the Foundation,” the Rectory said.

The incident is part of the chain of violence by groups of anarchists triggered by the reopening of the previously squatted Gini building, the historic complex of the school on Patission Street, the demolition of a long-occupied space in the Zografou campus, and the evacuation of other squats in Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University.

Education Crime
