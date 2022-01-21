Freedom Pass costs €86 million to date

A scheme to incentivize young people to get the Covid vaccine has cost almost €86 million since it was set up six months ago, the government agency overseeing it said on Friday.

The Information Society agency said that 658,628 Freedom Pass vouchers and prepaid Data Pass packages have been distributed in total.

A Freedom Card scheme comprises a digital card credited with €150 euros that 18-25 year olds can spend on transportation and various tourism and leisure activities. Of the €83.5 million distributed in cards to 556,041 applicants, €61.5 million has been spent. Just over 83.53% of the cards have been used at least once.

The Data Pass offered 50GB data to 15-17 year olds. From its launch on October 11, 2021 to the end of the scheme on December 31, 2021, a total of 102,587 applications were approved, costing €2.5 million.

Of all the eligible vaccinated young people, 87% applied for the Freedom Pass and 63% for the Data Pass.