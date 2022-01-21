Licenses approved for seaplane infrastructure on Corfu, Paxi

The islands of Corfu and Paxi may soon be serviced by seaplanes following the approval of the necessary operating licenses.

Licenses for seaplane bases are pending in Volos and Rethymno, on Crete, until the necessary infrastructure has been built.

Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos described the licensing as “the first steady steps toward creating a network of seaplane bases in Greece.

He hoped investor interest would allow “Greece to acquire a form of aviation that is suited to its geography and will promote tourism and the economy.” [AMNA]