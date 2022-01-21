Covid: 20,507 new cases, 108 deaths, 679 intubated

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]

Health authorities announced 20,507 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, an increase on Thursday’s figure of 18,869.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 108 deaths, up from 81 on the previous day.

There were 679 patients on ventilators, nine fewer than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 80.74% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,762,870 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 22,476 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 433 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,643 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.