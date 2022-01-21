defense-minister-in-precautionary-quarantine-after-meeting-with-israeli-counterpart

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the delegation he led on a visit to Israel went into precautionary quarantine on Friday upon their return to Greece after it emerged that his Israeli counterpart has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday it was announced that Benny Gantz has become the latest Israeli minister to catch the virus.

Panagiotopoulos and Gantz met on Thursday.

All members of the Greek delegation tested negative upon their return to Greece.