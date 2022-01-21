NEWS

Defense minister in precautionary quarantine after meeting with Israeli counterpart

defense-minister-in-precautionary-quarantine-after-meeting-with-israeli-counterpart
[InTime News]

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the delegation he led on a visit to Israel went into precautionary quarantine on Friday upon their return to Greece after it emerged that his Israeli counterpart has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday it was announced that Benny Gantz has become the latest Israeli minister to catch the virus.

Panagiotopoulos and Gantz met on Thursday.

All members of the Greek delegation tested negative upon their return to Greece.

Defense Coronavirus
READ MORE
A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Covid: 20,507 new cases, 108 deaths, 679 intubated

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in Greece

Spent vials and needles at a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., on Dec. 23, 2021. Although 62 percent of Americans currently qualify as fully vaccinated, just a third of those people have also had a booster dose. [Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times]
NEWS

Employee, nurse embroiled in fake vaccination certificates dismissed

[AP]
NEWS

One in three intubated Covid patients are aged under 60, says official

infant-dies-from-coronavirus-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Infant dies from coronavirus in Thessaloniki

[AP Photo]
NEWS

13-year-old in ICU over serious Omicron complications