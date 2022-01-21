cretan-river-runs-red

Police are investigating the circumstances that led a river to run red in Crete.

On Friday, residents near the town of Moires in Iraklio prefecture noticed that the local river, Geropotamos, had turned red, saying there was a strong smell of blood from the waterway.

When the local mayor of Faistos reported the matter to the Port Authority, they said they could only investigate the pollution if it reaches the mouth of the river.

The local police department said they would send a patrol to the area.

Some residents suspect the blood could have come from a municipal slaughterhouse.