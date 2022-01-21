Cold, snow and gale-force winds forecast from Sat to Wed

Extreme weather conditions are expected in areas of Greece on Saturday and Monday, according to an emergency bulletin released by the National Meteorological Service on Friday. The Elpis weather front is expected to bring low temperatures, heavy snowfall and gale force winds are expected.

Temperatures throughout the country will gradually fall from Saturday, with highs of no more than to 3 degrees Celsius from Monday to Wednesday. There will be heavy frost, especially in the central and northern regions of the country.

Macedonia and Thrace can expect snow from Saturday, followed by Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and Evia. By Saturday night, there will be snowfall in the Aegean and on Monday in eastern the Peloponnese, Crete and the Dodecanese. Much of the country will experience heavy snowfall on Tuesday, too.

On Monday and Tuesday, especially in eastern Greece and the Aegean, there will be northeasterly gales and strong gales (Force 8 to 9).