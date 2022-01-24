report-deciphers-makeup-and-threat-of-anti-vaxxers

Anti-vaxxers are a low-level threat to domestic security, according to a report by Greek intelligence that also seeks to decipher the sociopolitical profile of local movements against Covid-19 vaccines.

The report, which was seen by Kathimerini, describes the movement, whose origins are traced in July 2021, as a conglomeration of conspiracy theorists, far-right groups, deniers and other political opportunists.

The authors say it never acquired the characteristics of a mass movement similar to the Indignants, the main agent of social resistance to the country’s bailout agreements during the debt crisis.

However, they warn of potential radicalization depending on the progress of the pandemic and possible new government restrictions, which could lead to symbolic acts or even violence against political and health officials, journalists, vaccination centers and vaccinated-only bars and restaurants.