NEWS

Report deciphers makeup and threat of anti-vaxxers

report-deciphers-makeup-and-threat-of-anti-vaxxers
[AP]

Anti-vaxxers are a low-level threat to domestic security, according to a report by Greek intelligence that also seeks to decipher the sociopolitical profile of local movements against Covid-19 vaccines.

The report, which was seen by Kathimerini, describes the movement, whose origins are traced in July 2021, as a conglomeration of conspiracy theorists, far-right groups, deniers and other political opportunists.

The authors say it never acquired the characteristics of a mass movement similar to the Indignants, the main agent of social resistance to the country’s bailout agreements during the debt crisis.

However, they warn of potential radicalization depending on the progress of the pandemic and possible new government restrictions, which could lead to symbolic acts or even violence against political and health officials, journalists, vaccination centers and vaccinated-only bars and restaurants.

Vaccine Protest Coronavirus Security
READ MORE
teachers-students-to-protest-insufficient-covid-protection-measures
NEWS

Teachers, students to protest insufficient Covid protection measures

[Reuters]
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers protest, support Djokovic

The cover of the book ‘No! You Will Not Get in Our Nose,’ with information on the coronavirus and safety tips for schoolchildren. A copy of the book was burnt by anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 deniers at a rally in Halkida on Evia on Monday, recalling a darker periods. The act was decried by its illustrator in comments to Kathimerini.
NEWS

Book burning stunt decried

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment walks during a health sector workers’ protest as hospitals are under pressure due to escalating Covid-19 cases, in Athens, November 15, 2021 [Reuters/Louiza Vradi]
NEWS

Health sector workers protest as hospitals struggle with Covid spike

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and hold a Greek flag during a protest outside the Greek Parliament, in central Athens, on Wednesday, [AP]
NEWS

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police make five arrests at Athens anti-vaxx demo