protest-against-migrant-camp-extension

The municipal council of Orestiada in northeastern Greece is convening Tuesday to discuss controversial plans by the government to expand a migrant reception and identification center on the outskirts of the border village of Fylakio.



The plan for the center is being opposed by locals, who have staged numerous protest rallies near the site to prevent construction crews from working on the facility.



Last week, riot police used teargas after a few dozen protesters started throwing rocks at them.



The movement against the camp’s extension appears to have the support of local community leaders and a metropolitan bishop.