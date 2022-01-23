large-swaths-of-greece-to-be-snowbound-on-monday

Snow will cover a large part of Greece, even lower elevations, on Monday.

Early in the day, snow will fall in northern and central Aegean islands and the southern parts of the Halkidiki Peninsula, in northern Greece.

Later, the snowfalll will extend to eastern portions of the mainland, including the Athens region, as well as the Cyclades islands and Crete.

By the afternoon, snow will hit the Dodecanese and, at night, will extent to low-lying areas in Crete.

The Civil Protection Ministry has said an SMS using the EU-wide 112 emergency number to residents of parts of Central Greece warning of “dangerous snowfall in your area over the next 48 hours” and counseling them to avoid unnecessary trips.