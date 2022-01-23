sheltering-the-homeless-from-the-cold

As temperatures are already dropping below freezing in the capital Athens and freezing nights are expected to last into the middle of the coming week, municipal employees are trying to convince the city’s homeless to find shelter.

Athens’ main homeless shelter, which opened in 2020 near Vathi Square, can accommodate 400. By Sunday evening, there were 207 people sheltering there, 32 of them arriving over the past few hours. There are also two smaller shelters, in the neighborhoods of Patissia and Neos Kosmos.

Municipal employees are providing blankets, warm clothes and food to those homeless who have refused to move into a shelter, despite the intense cold.