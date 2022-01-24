NEWS

Police searching for bank robbery suspect

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in an armed robbery in the central Athens neighborhood of Koukaki.

It was shortly after 8.30 a.m. Monday when police received a call about a robbery at the Piraeus Bank branch on the intersection of Syngrou Avenue and Petmeza Street.

Police say that the male suspect, who was wearing a mask, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

The man then allegedly took off on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

[InTime News]
A cargo ship carries migrants during a rescue operation, as it sails off the island of Crete, Greece, October 29, 2021. [Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
