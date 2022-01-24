police-searching-for-bank-robbery-suspect

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in an armed robbery in the central Athens neighborhood of Koukaki.

It was shortly after 8.30 a.m. Monday when police received a call about a robbery at the Piraeus Bank branch on the intersection of Syngrou Avenue and Petmeza Street.

Police say that the male suspect, who was wearing a mask, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

The man then allegedly took off on foot with an unknown amount of cash.