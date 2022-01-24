elpis-brings-snow-to-greek-capital

A man shovels a pavement during a snowfall in Agios Stefanos, north of Athens, on Monday. [AP]

A cold front dubbed Elpis (Greek for Hope) is hitting many parts of Greece, including the capital, with snow Monday, disrupting traffic along the Athens-Thessaloniki motorway.

Unusually heavy snowfall has already blanketed the northern suburbs of Athens and several roads are passable only with snow chains.

The wave of bad weather is forecast to continue through Tuesday.

Civil protection authorities issued an SMS alert warning the public to avoid all but essential outdoor movement.