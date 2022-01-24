NEWS

Elpis brings snow to Greek capital

elpis-brings-snow-to-greek-capital
A man shovels a pavement during a snowfall in Agios Stefanos, north of Athens, on Monday. [AP]

A cold front dubbed Elpis (Greek for Hope) is hitting many parts of Greece, including the capital, with snow Monday, disrupting traffic along the Athens-Thessaloniki motorway.

Unusually heavy snowfall has already blanketed the northern suburbs of Athens and several roads are passable only with snow chains.

The wave of bad weather is forecast to continue through Tuesday.

Civil protection authorities issued an SMS alert warning the public to avoid all but essential outdoor movement. 

Weather
READ MORE
police-searching-for-bank-robbery-suspect
NEWS

Police searching for bank robbery suspect

[AP]
NEWS

Report deciphers makeup and threat of anti-vaxxers

[InTime News]
NEWS

Snow causes traffic disruption along Athens-Lamia motorway

[AP]
NEWS

Turkish journalist jailed before trial for Erdogan insult

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Pressure on health system hits surgeries

[InTime News]
NEWS

Sheltering the homeless from the cold