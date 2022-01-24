NEWS

Dendias meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, left, speaks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday. [AP]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting the EU foreign ministers in Brussels Monday as European governments seek to hammer out a response to a feared invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The meeting, which will be joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by videolink, comes after Washington ordered family members at its embassy in Kyiv to leave “due to the continued threat of Russian military action.”

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting, Dendias said Greece was particularly interested in developments also because of the considerable Greek diaspora population in and around the port city of Mariupol.

The Foreign Affairs Council will also discuss the situation in Syria and Libya.

