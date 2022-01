A member of the Greek Presidential guard stands at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Greek parliament during a snowfall on Monday. [AP]

The Greek government shut down the civil service at noon to make it easier for staff to get home as a severe weather front hit the capital.

An announcement by the Interior Ministry said emergency crews tasked with dealing with the extreme weather conditions would be exempt from the measure.

The wave of bad weather hitting the country is forecast to continue through Tuesday.