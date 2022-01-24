NEWS

Stranded bus rescued in Oropos

[InTime News]

Civil Protection municipal staff worked to rescue a KTEL Intercity bus that was stranded due to the heavy snowfall on Monday in Oropos, East Attica.

A specialist vehicle was sent to the location of the bus, with Oropos Mayor Georgos Giasimakis also rushing to the scene, after citizens notified the authorities. All passengers were safely evacuated.

A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

