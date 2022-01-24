investigation-into-two-politicians-shelved-in-novartis-case

Financial prosecutors have shelved an investigation into two leading New Democracy politicians, Adonis Georgiadis and Dimitris Avramopoulos, after finding no evidence of any criminal activity in an alleged drug bribery case involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

Prosecutors characterized as vague the testimonies of protected witnesses that claimed the politicians were involved in bribery.

They said that Georgiadis’ actions did not demonstrate any favourable treatment of Novartis or damage the interests of competitor companies. Nor did his actions suggest he had been bribed by the company to serve its interests.

Prosecutors also said that the analysis of Avramopoulos’ accounts did not reveal any payments from Novartis.