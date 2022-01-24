NEWS

Adverse conditions hampering efforts to restore power, says grid operator

Power grid operator HEDNO said on Monday that there have been electricity cuts in a number of areas in Attica, including Rafina, Neos Voutzas, Mati and Nea Makri as well as in and Athens in Kifissia, Iraklio and Psychiko and Grammatiko, Dionysos, Marathonas, Kato Souli, Nea Filadelfia, Vrilissia and Halandri. 

The company said the adverse conditions are the hampering the efforts of its crews to restore power.

On the island of Evia, HEDNO crews are finding it difficult to access areas that lost power, such as in settlements in the Psachna and in Karystos areas.

Crews are also working to repair a power cable supplying the outskirts of Kos.

Power cuts can be reported to by calling the freephone number 800 400 4000, 11500 or 211 1900 500.

