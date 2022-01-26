new-university-security-system-gets-to-work

As part of a broader plan to crack down on lawlessness at Greek universities, the first steps of a new security system have been taken at three of the country’s biggest campuses to protect specific buildings that are considered to be most at risk from acts of vandalism or violence.

Once completed, the new system will include turnstile gates, identity cards and visitor passes to control who enters campuses and their buildings, more fencing, greater control over extracurricular events and activities, as well as protocols mapping out the response to emergencies.

With the government’s aim being to have all state universities secured ahead of the start of the next academic year, Deputy Education Minister Angelos Syrigos told lawmakers in Parliament that all state universities have already complied with the formation of two special bodies – a committee and a unit – that will be responsible for safety and security.