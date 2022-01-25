Rights group, Muslim association condemn mosque explosion

The Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) has condemned an explosion that occurred early Sunday morning outside a makeshift mosque in Patissia in central Athens, saying it targeted the imam.

There were no reports of injuries but there was material damage, including to two cars. According to the Hellenic Police, the perpetrators used a homemade explosive device.

“The imam was inside when the bomb exploded. They wanted him dead,” the group stated, adding that the only reason he was saved from the blast was because he was buffered by material and clothing he had placed inside the mosque to keep out the cold while he slept.

Investigators found screws and metal nuts, which the perpetrators had put in the bomb in order to cause more damage.

“The target was obviously the Muslim prayer place, which immediately makes this explosion a terrorist act. And as such it should be investigated by the authorities,” the Muslim Association of Greece said in a statement.

Authorities are examining an assumption the perpetrators were far-right extremists and what could be a worrying upgrade of activities by neo-Nazi groups.