Cargo ship runs aground off Crete; crew being evacuated

The Greek coast guard, volunteer lifeguards and two private ships were helping get the 10-member crew of a freighter off the coast of Crete to safety on Tuesday morning.

The rescue effort got under way after the captain of the Comoros-flagged freighter requested assistance to abandon ship.

The freighter, which is carrying a shipment of metal, ran aground just outside the bay of Kissamos in northeastern Crete earlier on Tuesday.

It was traveling from the Turkish port of Iskenderun and was on its way to Libya in winds reaching speeds of 8 Beaufort.

