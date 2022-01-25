NEWS

Dozens of Athens suburbs still without power

dozens-of-athens-suburbs-still-without-power
[InTime News]

Dozens of Athens suburbs and parts of the Mesogeia Plain northeast of the capital were still without power on Tuesday morning after Monday’s snowstorm caused widespread malfunctions across the electricity grid.

According to grid operator DEDDIE, problems were still being experienced on Tuesday morning in the areas of Halandri, Maroussi, Psychiko, Metamorfosi, Nea Filadelfia, Irakleio, Pefki, Keratea, Kalyvia, Koropi, Pallini, Pikermi, Drafi, Grammatiko, Marathon, Alepohori, Porto Germeno, Vyronas, Kareas, Glyfada, Voula, Nea Smyrni, Alimos and Salamina.

It said that efforts are under way to restore supply but appealed to citizens not to put an unnecessary strain on the system.

The grid operator said that demand on Monday peaked at 7 p.m. with 8,102 megawatts and that it was bracing for an even bigger peak on Tuesday morning of around 9,100 megawatts.

Weather
READ MORE
[Marine Traffic]
NEWS

Cargo ship runs aground off Crete; crew being evacuated

[InTime News]
NEWS

Snow wreaks havoc on Athens roads, leaves dozens trapped overnight on highway

Youth make a snowman during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, January 24, 2022. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]
NEWS

Seven regions shut down in wake of snowstorm

[Goulielmos Antoniou/INTIME]
NEWS

Snow forces highway closure near Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Adverse conditions hampering efforts to restore power, says grid operator

[Kathimerini.gr/Loukas Veliadakis]
NEWS

Motorists urged to use snow chains in central Athens