dozens-of-athens-suburbs-still-without-power

Dozens of Athens suburbs and parts of the Mesogeia Plain northeast of the capital were still without power on Tuesday morning after Monday’s snowstorm caused widespread malfunctions across the electricity grid.

According to grid operator DEDDIE, problems were still being experienced on Tuesday morning in the areas of Halandri, Maroussi, Psychiko, Metamorfosi, Nea Filadelfia, Irakleio, Pefki, Keratea, Kalyvia, Koropi, Pallini, Pikermi, Drafi, Grammatiko, Marathon, Alepohori, Porto Germeno, Vyronas, Kareas, Glyfada, Voula, Nea Smyrni, Alimos and Salamina.

It said that efforts are under way to restore supply but appealed to citizens not to put an unnecessary strain on the system.

The grid operator said that demand on Monday peaked at 7 p.m. with 8,102 megawatts and that it was bracing for an even bigger peak on Tuesday morning of around 9,100 megawatts.