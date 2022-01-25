NEWS

Crash victim’s organs successfully transplanted into three patients

crash-victims-organs-successfully-transplanted-into-three-patients
File photo. [InTime News]

Three seriously ill patients have been given a new lease on life after the family of a 25-year-old traffic accident victim decided to donate her organs.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), the young woman’s kidneys were successfully transplanted into patients at Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital and at Athens’ Evangelismos, while her liver went to a patient at the Laiko General Hospital, also in the Greek capital.

Meanwhile, the Papageorgiou hospital, also in Thessaloniki, is planning to transplant one of her corneas into a blind patient.

The 25-year-old woman was hit by a van in the Thessaloniki suburb of Polichni on January 11 and died at the northern port city’s Ippokrateio Hospital on Saturday.

Health
READ MORE
A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Pressure on health system hits surgeries

outline-of-new-health-system-unveiled
NEWS

Outline of new health system unveiled

[Intime News]
NEWS

Primary healthcare faces lack of staff, equipment

A cleaning worker mops the floor as medical staff examine a Covid-19 patient in an ICU of the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens, last year. [AP]
NEWS

Pilot plan to tackle hospital infections

[Jae C. Hong/AP]
NEWS

Private doctors ordered to help with pandemic start work in hospitals

ban-on-gay-or-bisexual-men-giving-blood-lifted
NEWS

Ban on gay or bisexual men giving blood lifted