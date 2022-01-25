Trainose agrees to 1,000-euro compensation for passengers on affected lines

Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation Costas Karamanlis spoke with executives from rail operator Trainose, a subsidiary of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group-FSI, on Tuesday and asked that passengers of Monday’s Athens-Thessaloniki line should be compensated for the difficulties they experienced following an accident in Fthiotis and the heavy snowfall caused by the ‘Elpis’ weather front.

The company agreed with the minister and stated that it will compensate passengers on the 885 Kalampaka to Athens line, and the I/C54, I/C55, I/C56, and I/C57 intercity lines between Athens and Thessaloniki.

The company also released a statement on the people who got stranded yesterday in Oinoi in West Attica due to the accident further up the line.

“The carriages were safely stopped within the [Oinoi] station and were heated throughout. With the assistance of the police, the carriage stewards were able to procure supplies from nearby stores. The evacuation of passengers began this morning with buses leased by Trainose,” stated the release.