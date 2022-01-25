thessaloniki-prosecutor-to-investigate-sex-trafficking-ring

The head of the First Instance Prosecutor’s Office in Thessaloniki, Panagiotis Panagiotopoulos, has ordered an investigation to establish the veracity of evidence submitted by criminal lawyer Nikos Dialynas supporting the existence of a sex trafficking ring after a woman came forward with information.

Dialynas submitted evidence that the ring is comprised of three groups centred around Thessaloniki. They allegedly groom young women, including schoolgirls, and introduce their victims to drugs and parties in order to push them into prostitution.

According to information available to AMNA, the evidence dossier includes charges that implicate police officers. [With information from AMNA]