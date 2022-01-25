NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutor to investigate sex trafficking ring

thessaloniki-prosecutor-to-investigate-sex-trafficking-ring
[Shutterstock]

The head of the First Instance Prosecutor’s Office in Thessaloniki, Panagiotis Panagiotopoulos, has ordered an investigation to establish the veracity of evidence submitted by criminal lawyer Nikos Dialynas supporting the existence of a sex trafficking ring after a woman came forward with information.

Dialynas submitted evidence that the ring is comprised of three groups centred around Thessaloniki. They allegedly groom young women, including schoolgirls, and introduce their victims to drugs and parties in order to push them into prostitution.

According to information available to AMNA, the evidence dossier includes charges that implicate police officers. [With information from AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Millions lost to global phone scams

police-searching-for-bank-robbery-suspect
NEWS

Police searching for bank robbery suspect

[InTime News]
NEWS

Explosion rocks makeshift mosque in central Athens

[InTime]
NEWS

Two men arrested over attempted rape charges

mother-and-grandmother-arrested-after-baby-dies-of-burns
NEWS

Mother and grandmother arrested after baby dies of burns

suspected-hacker-attack-on-parliament
NEWS

Suspected hacker attack on parliament